Video: Meet India's first virtual social media influencer

India's first self-proclaimed Meta-Influencer—Screengrab via Instagram/@kyraonig

India now has its own virtual social media influencer, who is 21-years-old and has almost 100,000 followers.

While Kyra being the first-ever meta influencer is currently an unproven claim, it is true that she is gaining more and more popularity on the Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram.

Kyra, the virtual avatar created by TopSocial India, was launched in January.

Kyra has an uncanny resemblance with humans which leaves people confused about whether she is real.

Her bio describes her as "India's first Meta-Influencer" who is a "dream chaser, model, and traveller."

Kyra's Instagram profile features pictures and videos of her doing yoga, modelling, and relaxing and posing at beaches.

Her creator Himanshu Goel said that Kyra has participated in a metaverse fashion week which had brands like Estee Lauder, Tommy Hilfiger, and Dolce & Gabbana on board.

The internet adores Kyra and leaves a lot of love in the comment section.

A user said, "I can't understand that you are real or robotic."

"One Minute silence for those who thought she is real and fell in love." said another.