Thursday Jun 09 2022
Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves politicians, celebrities in shock

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

(Starting from upper right) PM Shehbaz Sharif, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, TV anchor Waseem Badami, actor Faysal Qureshi, Sanam Jung, PTI leader Imran Ismail. — Twitter
Soon after news of MNA and TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain's death started making headlines Thursday, Twitter was filled with reactions of shock and grief over his sudden passing.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over Hussain's death and prayed for his forgiveness.

"May Allah raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the mourning family," he said.

Taking to Twitter, President Arif Alvi expressed grief and sorrow over Hussain’s death. He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and his high ranks.

He expressed sympathy and patience towards the deceased’s family. The president prayed that may Allah give his family the strength to bear the loss.

Taking to Twitter, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Hussain.

"Aamir Liaquat Hussain led a dynamic life from journalism to politics. He proved his mettle in various fields of life from writing and speech," he wrote.

PTI’s senior leader and former interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also expressed his grief and condolences over his death.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders, a former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, PTI member Fayaz Hassan Chohan, TV anchors, Waseem Badami and Madeha Naqvi and others were among the first to react to the news.

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said Hussain's demise is a "sad news".

TV anchor Wasim Badami expressed grief over Hussain's death, posting broken hearts on his Twitter.

Condolences from Pakistani celebrities pour in on social media.

Meanwhile, Hussain's fans also reacted.


