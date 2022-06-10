Prince Harry, Meghan accused of ‘hijacking’ car in the UK to avoid royals: Details

file footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being accused of going out of their way to avoid ‘third-tier’ royals at the Queen’s Jubilee festivities in the UK, and even ‘hijacking’ a car for the same.

In a recent chat with GB News’ Dan Wootton, Lady Colin Campbell claimed that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were rarely seen in public during their UK visit for the Queen’s Jubilee, a lot happened behind the scenes.

Campbell, who has served as the biographer for Harry’s mother Princess Diana at one time, told Wootton that both Harry and Meghan were supposed to ride from St Paul’s Cathedral for the Queen’s thanksgiving service in a bus with other royals, but ended up coming separately.

“I will also will tell you, they hijacked that car,” Campbell said.

She added: “Did you realize they weren't supposed to be in that car? They were supposed to be in the bus with all third-tier royals.”

Campbell further alleged that Prince Harry and Meghan were about 15 minutes late for the same reason, explaining: “The least important will go first and the most important will go last entering a building and it's vice versa leaving the building.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle realized they were due to join the not-so-popular royals' ride. Hence, they opted to be late and miss their time,” she added.