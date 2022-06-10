Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez lauds his ‘bravery’ for exposing his life to seek justice

File Footage

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez praised the actor’s bravery and courage for standing up for his life and exposing it to seek justice and truth in a recent interview.



In a conversation with People Magazine, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s attorney said that her legal team does not take the win in the highly publicized defamation case as a negative impact on the victims of domectic abuse or the #MeToo movement.

Vasquez, who went on to become an internet star during the trial, told the publication, "We all believe that women should, and victims — regardless of gender — should come forward and have their day in court. This case is an example of that.”

She continued: “These people had their day in court and the jury decided unanimously that Mr. Depp was defamed. I think it doesn't get more clear than that. Each case is different and it shouldn't have an effect on any movement. Domestic violence doesn't have a gender."

"I think it takes the same amount of bravery, irrespective of gender, to come forward and expose your entire life the way that Johnny did, and to do that because he knew that it was important to get the truth out,” Vasquez added.

Lauding Depp, the lawyer said, “I commend him for his bravery and his courage, just like I do any other victim of domestic abuse who comes forward and stands up and is willing to have their day in court and have everything about their life exposed just to seek justice and the truth."

After the jury ruled in favour of Depp announcing that he won all three defamation claims against ex-wife Amber Heard, Vasquez was made partner at her law firm "Brown Rudnick" within a week.