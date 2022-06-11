 
Saturday Jun 11 2022
Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert

Prince William was recently spotted selling copies of Big Issue magazine to help homeless people.

The princ was spotted by a citizen who snapped a picture of the Duke which went viral on social media.

William met the man and asked to buy a copy of the magazine.

Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert

Commenting on William's pictures, royal biographer Angela Levin said, 'He's carving out the sort of king he wants to be and the sort of helper he wants to be to his father.'

The Duke of Cambridge is second-in-line to the British throne. His father Prince Charles would become the king after Queen Elizabeth.

