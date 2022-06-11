PPP issues show-cause notice to member for attending peace talks with TTP

PPP has served its MNA from the former FATA with a show-cause notice for attending peace talks with the banned TTP — Reuters

Says member attended peace talks with the banned TTP without informing the party or parliament.

Party would deliberate on the matter in a meeting today.

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has served its MNA from the erstwhile FATA with a show-cause notice for attending peace talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) without informing the party or parliament, The News reported Saturday.

Sajid Hussain Turi, who is also the minister for Overseas Pakistanis, was served with the notice.

Sources within the PPP have confirmed that a special meeting will be held today (Saturday) to discuss the issue. PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would also attend the huddle to deliberate on the matter.

According to the sources, the party is of the view that surrendering to TTP militants who have publicly admitted responsibility for mass murders of civilians and military personnel and pledged not to accept the country's Constitution and democratic institutions would have grave effects on national security.



A senior PPP leader, on the condition of anonymity, stated that there appeared to be wheels within wheels in the state apparatus and that it was extremely risky for national security to conduct such a serious exercise without informing the parliament, political parties, and other stakeholders.

TTP declares indefinite ceasefire

Earlier, Geo News had reported that the Taliban in Afghanistan have mediated a temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and the TTP.

The negotiations in Kabul between a Pakistani grand jirga and the banned outfit have advanced significantly as TTP declared an indefinite ceasefire, according to a June 3 report.

According to sources, the TTP had issued a statement addressing the ongoing discussions with the Pakistani jirga.

Last year, the two sides had agreed to a ceasefire but talks failed. The talks, also held inside Afghanistan, broke down due to a disagreement over the release of TTP prisoners held by Pakistan, according to local media.

