TTP declares indefinite ceasefire

— Reuters/File

Pakistan jirga hold talks with TTP.

Tremendous progress had been made in negotiations, TTP states.

TTP leadership has declared an indefinite ceasefire.

KABUL: The negotiations in Kabul between a Pakistani grand jirga and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have advanced significantly as TTP declared an indefinite ceasefire, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the TTP has issued a statement addressing the ongoing discussions with the Pakistani jirga.

In the preceding two days, tremendous progress had been made in the negotiations. "As a result, the TTP leadership has declared an indefinite ceasefire," a TTP spokesperson said.



He stated that conversations would continue in the next days to advance the dialogue process.

The grand jirga comprised Pashtun nation representatives, tribal elders, and religious academics.

In a few days, there will be additional meetings to forward the negotiation process, the statement continued.

Earlier, Geo News had reported that Taliban in Afghanistan have mediated a temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A TTP statement on Wednesday also confirmed that talks were underway in Kabul and that a ceasefire has been put in place till May 30.

Islamabad says the TTP has been able to find safe haven in Afghanistan over the years — a charge both the Taliban and the previous US-backed governments have denied.

Last year, the two sides had agreed to a ceasefire but talks failed. The talks, also held inside Afghanistan, broke down due to a disagreement over the release of TTP prisoners held by Pakistan, according to local media.