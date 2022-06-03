 
pakistan
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

TTP declares indefinite ceasefire

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File
  • Pakistan jirga hold talks with TTP.
  • Tremendous progress had been made in negotiations, TTP states.
  • TTP leadership has declared an indefinite ceasefire.

KABUL: The negotiations in Kabul between a Pakistani grand jirga and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have advanced significantly as TTP declared an indefinite ceasefire, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the TTP has issued a statement addressing the ongoing discussions with the Pakistani jirga.

Related items

In the preceding two days, tremendous progress had been made in the negotiations. "As a result, the TTP leadership has declared an indefinite ceasefire," a TTP spokesperson said.

He stated that conversations would continue in the next days to advance the dialogue process.

The grand jirga comprised Pashtun nation representatives, tribal elders, and religious academics.

In a few days, there will be additional meetings to forward the negotiation process, the statement continued.

Earlier, Geo News had reported that Taliban in Afghanistan have mediated a temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A TTP statement on Wednesday also confirmed that talks were underway in Kabul and that a ceasefire has been put in place till May 30.

Islamabad says the TTP has been able to find safe haven in Afghanistan over the years — a charge both the Taliban and the previous US-backed governments have denied.

Last year, the two sides had agreed to a ceasefire but talks failed. The talks, also held inside Afghanistan, broke down due to a disagreement over the release of TTP prisoners held by Pakistan, according to local media.

More From Pakistan:

Hamid Mir raises voice for detained Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah at Oxford Union

Hamid Mir raises voice for detained Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah at Oxford Union
Carefully consider NAB chairman appointment, CJP Bandial advises attorney-general

Carefully consider NAB chairman appointment, CJP Bandial advises attorney-general

Karachi supermarket fire displaces 170 families as smouldering process continues

Karachi supermarket fire displaces 170 families as smouldering process continues
Government still giving subsidies on petrol and diesel: Miftah Ismail

Government still giving subsidies on petrol and diesel: Miftah Ismail
Government planning to file treason case against Imran Khan over chaos in PTI's long march

Government planning to file treason case against Imran Khan over chaos in PTI's long march

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds efforts of formations deployed across Balochistan

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds efforts of formations deployed across Balochistan
Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed as inspector-general of Sindh Police

Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed as inspector-general of Sindh Police
'Leaving no one behind': Panel emphasises on creating awareness regarding persons with disabilities

'Leaving no one behind': Panel emphasises on creating awareness regarding persons with disabilities
Google introduces suicide hotline for Pakistan

Google introduces suicide hotline for Pakistan
Supreme Court returns PTI's plea seeking protection for Islamabad march

Supreme Court returns PTI's plea seeking protection for Islamabad march
Imran Khan vows to remain undeterred till fresh elections are announced

Imran Khan vows to remain undeterred till fresh elections are announced
Maryam Nawaz lambastes Imran Khan for talking about splitting country into three parts

Maryam Nawaz lambastes Imran Khan for talking about splitting country into three parts

Latest

view all