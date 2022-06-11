 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari
Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears got emotional during her wedding with Sam Asghari as she cried during the ceremony.

The Toxic hit-maker tied the knot on Thursday with her beau in an intimate star studded wedding event.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly, “Britney cried during the ceremony.”

“And Sam was sweetly wiping her tears,” the source told the outlet.

After the lavish nuptials, the newlywed took to Instagram to share pictures of the wedding and the after party as she shared with her fans how she felt on her big day

Britney captioned the post, “WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!!”

“It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me... WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!” the Princess of Pop added.

She revealed, “I had a panic attack and then got it together.”

Britney and Sam exchanged vows in presence of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore and others.

More From Entertainment:

Lewis Hamilton opens up about Brad Pitt Formula One film

Lewis Hamilton opens up about Brad Pitt Formula One film
Drew Barrymore pens heartfelt note for Britney Spears on her ‘fairy tale wedding’

Drew Barrymore pens heartfelt note for Britney Spears on her ‘fairy tale wedding’

Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige name meaning disclosed

Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige name meaning disclosed
Britney Spears’ sons didn’t attend wedding to Sam Asghari for shocking reason

Britney Spears’ sons didn’t attend wedding to Sam Asghari for shocking reason
Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake

Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake
Prince Andrew branded 'absolute fool' over £1.6 million Swiss debt

Prince Andrew branded 'absolute fool' over £1.6 million Swiss debt
Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Notebook with Jury's reactions during trial sold for $15K

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Notebook with Jury's reactions during trial sold for $15K

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unnecessary’: ‘Needed for dirt slinging’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unnecessary’: ‘Needed for dirt slinging’
Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up for Formula 1 movie on Apple

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up for Formula 1 movie on Apple
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped for famous UK dance show 'invite'?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped for famous UK dance show 'invite'?
Machine Gun Kelly fashions blood filled syringe earring with fiancée Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly fashions blood filled syringe earring with fiancée Megan Fox

Latest

view all