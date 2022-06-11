 
world
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Indian police kill two Muslims in protests held against BJP's official's blasphemous remark

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

police fire in air in Jharkhands #Ranchi amid huge protests over Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).—Screengrab via Twitter/NDTV
police fire in air in Jharkhand's #Ranchi amid huge protests over Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).—Screengrab via Twitter/NDTV

In Jharkand's Ranchi, Indian police shot dead two protesters when it opened fire at the demonstrators protesting against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official's blasphemous comment about Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

According to NDTV, the police had to fire and baton-charge in order to contain the mob. More than 130 protestors were arrested.

Following BJP spokesperson's blasphemous remarks about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), country-wide protests broke out in India. 

Muslims took to the streets after Friday prayers in huge numbers across India and neighbouring countries to condemn the comments, with police firing on a crowd in the eastern city of Ranchi.

NDTV reported that curfews had been imposed in some parts of the city. 

Following the incident, nearly 20 Muslim nations joined hands to stand against the politicians' derogatory comments and called in their Indian envoys for explanations. 

Read more: 'Under Modi, India has become a petty, vindictive nation,' says Indian journalist

The countries include Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Maldives, Libya, Turkiye, Indonesia, and now the UAE, which is a close Indian ally.

Recently, a prominent Indian journalist had remarked that "under Modi, India has become a petty, vindictive nation."

More From World:

US gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first

US gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
Syria says major damage, runways unusable after Israel hits airport

Syria says major damage, runways unusable after Israel hits airport
Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing

Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing
Two people rescued after they fall into chocolate tank

Two people rescued after they fall into chocolate tank
Indian police shoot dead two Muslims protesting against BJP spokesperson's blasphemous remarks

Indian police shoot dead two Muslims protesting against BJP spokesperson's blasphemous remarks
'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest
Americans feel the heat as US annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981

Americans feel the heat as US annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981
No more 'breaking news' banners on CNN, says new chief

No more 'breaking news' banners on CNN, says new chief
Watch: 'Spiderman' robber snatches phone from moving train while hanging on bridge

Watch: 'Spiderman' robber snatches phone from moving train while hanging on bridge
Malaysia intends to abolish mandatory death penalty

Malaysia intends to abolish mandatory death penalty
This is why dogs are 'man's best friend': study

This is why dogs are 'man's best friend': study
In an attempt to reduce gas emissions, New Zealand will tax cows for their burps

In an attempt to reduce gas emissions, New Zealand will tax cows for their burps

Latest

view all