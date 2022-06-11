Indian police kill two Muslims in protests held against BJP's official's blasphemous remark

police fire in air in Jharkhand's #Ranchi amid huge protests over Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).—Screengrab via Twitter/NDTV

In Jharkand's Ranchi, Indian police shot dead two protesters when it opened fire at the demonstrators protesting against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official's blasphemous comment about Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

According to NDTV, the police had to fire and baton-charge in order to contain the mob. More than 130 protestors were arrested.

Following BJP spokesperson's blasphemous remarks about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), country-wide protests broke out in India.



Muslims took to the streets after Friday prayers in huge numbers across India and neighbouring countries to condemn the comments, with police firing on a crowd in the eastern city of Ranchi.

NDTV reported that curfews had been imposed in some parts of the city.

Following the incident, nearly 20 Muslim nations joined hands to stand against the politicians' derogatory comments and called in their Indian envoys for explanations.

Read more: 'Under Modi, India has become a petty, vindictive nation,' says Indian journalist

The countries include Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Maldives, Libya, Turkiye, Indonesia, and now the UAE, which is a close Indian ally.

Recently, a prominent Indian journalist had remarked that "under Modi, India has become a petty, vindictive nation."