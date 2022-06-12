 
Khloe Kardashian looks svelte and glamorous in chic skin-tight pink ensemble

Khloe Kardashian looks svelte and glamorous in chic skin-tight pink ensemble

American TV personality Khloe Kardashian amazed fans as she rocked a bright pink outfit which showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

Khloe, 37, looked svelte and glamorous as she strutted her stuff in an all-pink outfit, in a video shared on Instagram.

The mum-of-one's heart-capturing clip was shard by her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on Friday, with the reality star, 37, showing off her long, blonde tresses.


Kim Kardashian's sister walked confidently towards the camera, wearing a tight pink top and shiny eye-catching trousers, after she got her nails, hair and make-up done. Khloe's tight outfit highlighted her toned arms, shoulders, and waist.

The new video comes after Khloe revealed in February that she had lost weight, after breaking up with Tristan Thompson, who had fathered another woman's child.

