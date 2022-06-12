 
Sunday Jun 12 2022
Meghan Markle accused of 'taking over' Prince Harry

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Meghan Markle accused of taking over Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has "completely and utterly taken over" Prince Harry, according to a royal expert.

Tina Brown, during an interview with the Telegraph, made the remarks and branded Meghan’s impact on the Duke of Sussex as a “really sad thing”. 

The author also accused the Duchess of Sussex of turning her husband into someone “so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed.”

“Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful codependency. And I do question how it will end.”

The comments come following claims the Duke and Duchess did not have a “successful return” to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Royal commentator Angela Mollard suggested their stay was not as successful as they might have hoped, even failing to secure a snap of their daughter Lilibet with the Queen.

Asked whether Meghan and Harry's return to the UK could be counted as a victory, Ms Mollard told Sunrise: "No. They didn't get their picture with the Queen and Lilibet."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are believed to be working with Netflix on a docu-series about their new life away from the Royal Family and the monarchy.

