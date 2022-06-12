 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films

American comedian and host Bill Maher lashed out at Hollywood for turning a blind eye to gun violence and 'romanticizing' it.

On Friday, the HBO host closed his show Real Time with Bill Maher saying that Hollywood studios has become super ‘woke’ when it comes to other areas of social responsibility, yet it still mass produces films where they glorify gun violence.

“They hate it when gun people say it takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun, but they endlessly produce movies with that exact plot,” he quipped.

“Weird. The only thing we don't call a trigger is the one that actually has a trigger,” he added.

Maher also showed a series of clips from movies like Top Gun: Maverick, and Deadpool; where the man characters are shooting their nemesis with motivational music playing in the backdrop.

He further noted there's a 'sick similarity' between the revenge-drawn motive of action films and the actions of school shooters.

Maher's criticism comes as many actors and celebrities have joined calls on Congress to pass gun reform legislation in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were massacred. 

