Monday Jun 13 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to Iran tomorrow

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will travel to Tehran on a two-day official visit tomorrow, Geo News reported on Monday, citing sources. It will be his first visit to the country after taking office.

According to sources, the foreign minister will meet his Iranian counterpart and other important government figures during his trip.

They further added that both sides will discuss matters related to Pakistan-Iran’s cooperation in various fields, including energy, etc.

