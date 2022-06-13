 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend heaps praises on him after wedding with Britney Spears

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend heaps praises on him after wedding with Britney Spears
Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend heaps praises on him after wedding with Britney Spears 

Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend Mayra Veronica hailed the newlywed after he tied the knot with Britney Spears in an intimate wedding on Thursday.

In an interview with TMZ, the 41-year-old singer and model gushed over her ex-boyfriend saying he was not the flirting type.

“I think Sam would be a fantastic husband,” the media personality told the outlet. “He's not like the cheating type or the flirting type, he's very devoted, very supportive.”

She then said that the personal trainer and his new wife seemed to be a healthy couple as she noted that she only saw “good things for them to be honest.”

"When I dated Sam, I was pretty much in the same situation that Britney was,” Veronica continued. “I was being controlled by my management and what have you and he came into the picture when I was trying to separate from all that.”

She further praised Asghari, saying, “I think he really helped. He's very understanding, he's very supportive. So, I think that's what (Spears) needed at the time, that's what she still needs.”

“I think they're a perfect match, to be honest...he will ultimately take good care of her no matter which way it goes,” she added.

Veronica said that Asghari “is the kind of guy that will always kind of be supportive and be there for her.”

Concluding her statement, she pointed out that Asghari is a a family man, “I think Sam would be a great father, he's going to have the time to just devote himself to the children...he's got a kind heart.”

More From Entertainment:

Shakira cancelled her tour due to fight with Gerard Pique: reports

Shakira cancelled her tour due to fight with Gerard Pique: reports
Robert Downey Jr 'thanks God' on Johnny Depp's victory in defamation suit

Robert Downey Jr 'thanks God' on Johnny Depp's victory in defamation suit
Ariana DeBose’s interaction with Andrew Garfield during 2022 Tonys leaves audience in splits

Ariana DeBose’s interaction with Andrew Garfield during 2022 Tonys leaves audience in splits
Amber Heard breaks silence on losing million-dollar trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard breaks silence on losing million-dollar trial against Johnny Depp

J-Hope reveals BTS was under 'a lot of pressure' before Grammys 2022

J-Hope reveals BTS was under 'a lot of pressure' before Grammys 2022
Gerard Pique moves on quickly from his break-up with Shakira?

Gerard Pique moves on quickly from his break-up with Shakira?
Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give their dad a fresh ‘unibrow’ look

Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give their dad a fresh ‘unibrow’ look

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to gain what they wanted from their UK visit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to gain what they wanted from their UK visit?
Prince William joining TikTok?

Prince William joining TikTok?
Johnny Depp had no intention of asking Kate Moss to testify: spills friend

Johnny Depp had no intention of asking Kate Moss to testify: spills friend
Michael Jackson's grown up kids Paris, Prince are stylish duo at Tony Awards: pics

Michael Jackson's grown up kids Paris, Prince are stylish duo at Tony Awards: pics
Prince Charles’s monarchy ‘coming crashing down’: report

Prince Charles’s monarchy ‘coming crashing down’: report

Latest

view all