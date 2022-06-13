 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

file footage

Amber Heard’s team is defending her upcoming interview, the first since she lost the defamation trial brought against her by Johnny Depp, reported Newsweek.

As per Heard’s team, the Aquaman actress’ interview is in response to Depp’s ‘aggressive’ media coverage since winning the multimillion-dollar case against her.

Heard sat down with Savannah Guthrie for her first interview since the verdict, with a preview releasing on Monday in which she says that she does ‘not blame’ the jury.

Ahead of the interview’s airing on NBC, however, her PR team also released an official statement, saying: “Johnny Depp's legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media.”

The spokesman for Heard added: “Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”

Heard and Depp remained embroiled in a bitter defamation trial spanning weeks that was televised to the world online. In it, Depp had accused Heard of defaming him in an op-ed she penned for The Washington Post in 2018.

Jury found Heard guilty of defaming Depp, her ex-husband, with actual malice, and she was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee

Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee
Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'
Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
Amber Heard addresses ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard addresses ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp trial
Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside

Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside
Prince William, Charles BLOCK Prince Andrew from attending Garter service

Prince William, Charles BLOCK Prince Andrew from attending Garter service
‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm

‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm
Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?

Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?
Kendall Jenner sparks split rumours from Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner sparks split rumours from Devin Booker?

Shakira cancelled her tour due to fight with Gerard Pique: reports

Shakira cancelled her tour due to fight with Gerard Pique: reports
Idris Elba is being considered to play the next James Bond: Reports

Idris Elba is being considered to play the next James Bond: Reports
Robert Downey Jr 'thanks God' on Johnny Depp's victory in defamation suit

Robert Downey Jr 'thanks God' on Johnny Depp's victory in defamation suit

Latest

view all