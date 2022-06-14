 
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Russia's 'foreign agents' law violates rights convention: European court

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

A gavel and a block is pictured on the judges bench in this illustration picture taken in the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021.—Reuters
  • Controversial law has been used to quash opposition to President Vladimir Putin by forcing dozens of groups to disband.
  • Case involved punitive measures taken against 73 NGOs focusing on civil rights, environment, education and other issues.
  • They allege infringement of freedoms of expression and of assembly and association, both guaranteed by the convention of the European rights.

STRASBOURG: Europe's top rights court said Tuesday that Russia's 2012 law allowing authorities to crack down on NGOs, media outlets and others as "foreign agents" violated the European Convention on Human Rights.

The controversial law, which was expanded by Russian lawmakers in 2020, has been used to quash opposition to President Vladimir Putin by forcing dozens of groups to disband.

Russia had long been a signatory to the 1953 convention, but since its exclusion from the Council of Europe last March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, it will cease being a so-called "contracting party" to the convention in September.

That means its citizens will no longer be able to lodge cases alleging government rights abuses with the European Court of Human Rights, which handed down the "foreign agents" ruling on Tuesday.

The case involved punitive measures taken against 73 NGOs focusing on civil rights, the environment, education and other issues, and which filed their complaints to the court between 2013 and 2018.

They denounced heavy-handed auditing and bureaucratic requirements after being deemed foreign agents because they received funding from abroad, and limits on their public gatherings and other activities, as well as major fines.

They alleged an infringement of their freedoms of expression and of assembly and association, both guaranteed by the convention of the European rights, as well as discrimination because of their political views.

Judges upheld the claims, saying "the interference with the applicant organisations' rights had been neither prescribed by law nor 'necessary in a democratic society'."

The court ordered Russia to pay the applicants a total of 1.02 million euros ($1.1 million) in damages as well as 119,000 euros for costs and expenses.

NBP wins terror financing case in New York court: sources

Amnesty urges India to stop 'vicious' Muslim protest crackdown

Showing your stress to people could actually be good: study

Turkey is a 'safe country', Ankara says after Israeli warnings

Rescue operation for 10-year-old Indian boy trapped in well for four days

Polluted air cuts global life expectancy by two years

Joe Biden to visit Middle East, meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Disappearance of reporter: No bodies found in hunt for British journalist, Brazil police say

Beijing in 'race against time' to contain COVID surge

China vows to adapt better to climate change as risks soar

Famed Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away after half a century

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

