 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Queen was 'overwhelmed' before final Jubilee appearance: Report

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Queen 'had tears in eyes' before final Jubilee balcony appearance: Report

Queen ensured she thanked Britons for a beautiful Platinum Jubilee with balcony appearance.

The 96-year-old monarch, who was not feeling well on the final day of the celebrations- the Jubilee Pageant- decided to walk up to the balcony Buckingham Palace to wave her admirers.

Speaking about the overwhelmed monarch, a source told the Mail on Sunday: "The Queen only decided that she would go to London about three hours before the balcony appearance.

"She was not feeling brilliant but the Prince of Wales had called her and told her she really ought to come if she could.

"He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come.

"The Queen was totally overwhelmed by the number of people waiting to see her - she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony."

The monarch was accompanied by Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duke, Duchess of Cambridge and their kids at the balcony.

