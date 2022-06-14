WhatsApp Web has a new feature for photos, videos

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features every now and then to enhance user experience — both on mobile phones and on desktops.



"WhatsApp keeps working on improving the UWP version of the app. After introducing the ability to share view once photos and record voice notes, WhatsApp is now rolling out to beta users the ability to group consecutive photos and videos!" reported WABetainfo.

The instant messaging app is now introducing "automatic albums" that merge all photos and videos sent in a single chat into a single album for its Windows beta version, according to WABetainfo.

When users receive more than three photos or videos consecutively, they can tap the automatic album to view its full collection, it said.



"This feature is available to users that install the latest version of the Windows beta app from the Microsoft Store," WABetainfo added.