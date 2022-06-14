 
Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel and more sign pledge to control on-screen gun violence

After the alarming rise in mass shootings incidents in the United States, several Hollywood celebrities and prominent figures have come together to examine how violence is portrayed on screen.

Over 200 members from the entertainment industry have signed a pledge promising to change the portray guns in a responsible way onscreen.

An open letter titled as #ShowYourSafety for Brady United pledge has been released, signed by stars such as Jimmy Kimmel, Shonda Rhimes, Judd Apatow, Amy Schumer, Eli Roth, Julianne Moore, Grant Heslov, and Mark Ruffalo, among many others.

The organization is a gun-safety lobby launched in 1981 after Jim Brady, Ronald Reagan’s White House Press Secretary, was shot by a gunman, who was attempting to assassinate the former president.

“Hollywood has modeled positive culture change before: Seatbelt use, smoking, teen pregnancy, marriage equality,” the company explained on its website.

“Now, as America’s gun violence epidemic worsens, is the time to undertake a responsibility in storytelling depicting firearms and gun safety.”

The memo further read, “Guns are prominently featured in TV and movies in every corner of the globe, but only America has a gun violence epidemic.”

