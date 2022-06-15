Eminem's new song releases on Thursday

Eminem on Tuesday said that his new song from a new film "Elvis" is dropping on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the "Lose Yourself" said the song titled "The King and I" would feature Ceelo Green.

Film director Baz Luhrmann said the reaction of Elvis Presley’s family to his film about the flamboyant American icon, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, was “the greatest review of my life.”

The film chronicles over 20 years of the life of the King of Rock and Roll, throwing the spotlight on the relationship between Presley, played by Austin Butler, and his enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.