No Pakistani PM can run an independent foreign policy: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that no Pakistani prime minister can run an independent foreign policy.

Addressing a press conference at the Islamabad High Court Bar Association on Thursday, the former premier gave a list of PTI’s achievements during its tenure and heavily criticised the coalition government’s handling of the economy.

“In our time, the country had the best economic performance,” he said.

If the nation does not take a stand, no prime minister will be able to formulate an independent foreign policy, he emphasised, adding that if one takes a stand for their national interests, they will be respected, but if one “cleans their shoes”, they will be looked down upon.

“The more we bow before America, the more they will ask us to ‘do more’,” he said.



‘Poor will be left behind’

Commenting on the petrol hike by the government last night, he said the poor will be left behind.

In a bid to meet the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced to increase the prices of petrol by Rs24.03, taking it to a record high of Rs233.89 per litre.

Miftah said that the government was not in a position to bear subsidies on petroleum products anymore, therefore, it has decided to raise prices.

The government raised the prices of petroleum products for the third time in less than a month.