Friday Jun 17 2022
'Prince Harry not part of future that Prince William envisages'

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Prince William has moved on from the row with his brother Prince Harry, said a royal expert while answering a question after Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking to Palace Confidential,  Richard Eden said, "Essentially, Harry is someone from Prince William's past. It sounds brutal and it is sad but Harry is not part of the future that William envisages and he is almost irrelevant to that future." 

The two brothers reunited at jubilee for which Harry arrived with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.

Harry is living in California after stepping down from his royal duties.

