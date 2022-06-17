 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroes dress
Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress

Kim Kardashian reportedly returned Marilyn Monroe’s dress in the same condition the diva’s took it for her Met Gala 2022 appearance.

Amidst the intense bashing of the reality star at the hands of netizens, Ripley Museum has spoken out in defense of Kim.

The company’s rep spilt the beans to TMZ that the gown was returned in exactly the same condition it was taken from the museum.

"A report written on the dress’s condition in early 2017 states, 'a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is.

“There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,' among other instances of damage,” the outlet reported.

The rep was of the view that the iconic gown of the late singer was displayed in different locations around the globe where it could have been damaged.

"From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” the rep said.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family

Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family

Piers Morgan discloses a secret about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial

Piers Morgan discloses a secret about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters

Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters
Khloe Kardashian showers support on her role model Jennifer Lopez for ‘Halftime’

Khloe Kardashian showers support on her role model Jennifer Lopez for ‘Halftime’
Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt wish for mom with a rare glimpse at daughter

Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt wish for mom with a rare glimpse at daughter

Prince Harry ‘his own man’ without Meghan Markle ‘breathing down’

Prince Harry ‘his own man’ without Meghan Markle ‘breathing down’
Rob Kardashian to face trial after ex-Blac Chyna files ‘revenge’ lawsuit

Rob Kardashian to face trial after ex-Blac Chyna files ‘revenge’ lawsuit
Camila Cabello moves on from Shawn Mendes soon after their split?

Camila Cabello moves on from Shawn Mendes soon after their split?
Nick Jonas sends love to Priyanka Chopra’s mum on her birthday

Nick Jonas sends love to Priyanka Chopra’s mum on her birthday
Drake thrills fans with surprise release of new album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ at midnight

Drake thrills fans with surprise release of new album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ at midnight

Latest

view all