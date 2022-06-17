If Pakistan removed from FATF grey list, credit should only go to Imran Khan: Gill

Former special assistant to prime minister on political communication Shahbaz Gill Dr Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference in Islamabad in this undated photo. — PID/File

PTI leader and former special assistant to the prime minister on political communication Shehbaz Gill criticised the incumbent government and said that while the economy is suffering because of its policies, the nation is also hearing some "good news" because of the efforts of the previous government.

The PTI leader was referring to Pakistan's status on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list and said that the previous government had to make some tough decisions to get off the list.

"To that end, Imran Khan formed a team under the leadership of Hammad Azhar and after constantly working hard for three years, Pakistan is on its way to being removed from the FATF grey list now," Gill said.



Taking a jibe at the Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Gill said that the so-called "Ahsan Aristotle" cannot claim the credit for getting Pakistan off the grey list.

"President Arif Alvi had already written a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan in this regard," he maintained, adding that the credit for this achievement solely goes to the PTI-led government and Imran Khan and no one else.

Pakistan was placed on the FATF list of countries under increased monitoring in June 2018. The country has implemented almost all points of the FATF Action Plan, except for the penalties, and has made prosecutions and all relevant legal amendments.