 
pakistan
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

If Pakistan removed from FATF grey list, credit should only go to Imran Khan: Gill

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Former special assistant to prime minister on political communication Shahbaz Gill Dr Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference in Islamabad in this undated photo. — PID/File
Former special assistant to prime minister on political communication Shahbaz Gill Dr Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference in Islamabad in this undated photo. — PID/File

  • Shahbaz Gill says "so-called Ahsan Aristotle cannot claim the credit for getting Pakistan off the grey list".
  • He says PTI govt worked hard for three years to get Pakistan off grey list.
  • Says nation is about to hear good news regarding Pakistan's status on FATF's list.

PTI leader and former special assistant to the prime minister on political communication Shehbaz Gill criticised the incumbent government and said that while the economy is suffering because of its policies, the nation is also hearing some "good news" because of the efforts of the previous government. 

The PTI leader was referring to Pakistan's status on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list and said that the previous government had to make some tough decisions to get off the list. 

Related items

"To that end, Imran Khan formed a team under the leadership of Hammad Azhar and after constantly working hard for three years, Pakistan is on its way to being removed from the FATF grey list now," Gill said. 

Taking a jibe at the Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Gill said that the so-called "Ahsan Aristotle" cannot claim the credit for getting Pakistan off the grey list. 

"President Arif Alvi had already written a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan in this regard," he maintained, adding that the credit for this achievement solely goes to the PTI-led government and Imran Khan and no one else. 

Pakistan was placed on the FATF list of countries under increased monitoring in June 2018. The country has implemented almost all points of the FATF Action Plan, except for the penalties, and has made prosecutions and all relevant legal amendments.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh markets to close at 9pm to save electricity

Sindh markets to close at 9pm to save electricity
Energy ministry refutes reports of proposed supply cuts to commercial feeders

Energy ministry refutes reports of proposed supply cuts to commercial feeders
Tremors felt in parts of Punjab and KP for second time today

Tremors felt in parts of Punjab and KP for second time today
Watch: Pakistan observes World Desertification and Drought Day

Watch: Pakistan observes World Desertification and Drought Day
NA-245: By-election schedule released on vacant seat of Aamir Liaquat

NA-245: By-election schedule released on vacant seat of Aamir Liaquat
Sherry Rehman may have COVID-19

Sherry Rehman may have COVID-19
Pressured to blame Musharraf for Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, claims Rao Anwar

Pressured to blame Musharraf for Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, claims Rao Anwar
'Azadi March': Lahore's ATC extends interim bails of PTI leaders

'Azadi March': Lahore's ATC extends interim bails of PTI leaders
Karachi police file multiple cases after violence-marred NA-240 by-election

Karachi police file multiple cases after violence-marred NA-240 by-election
Deadly heatwaves every year: Here's what Pakistan must do today

Deadly heatwaves every year: Here's what Pakistan must do today
FATF grey list: Good chances of decision in Pakistan's favour, says govt official

FATF grey list: Good chances of decision in Pakistan's favour, says govt official
Diplomatic ties between Pakistan, South Africa strained

Diplomatic ties between Pakistan, South Africa strained

Latest

view all