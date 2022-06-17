 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguezs romantic Majorca trip
Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez flew off to Spanish island of Majorca for a romantic getaway after the birth of a baby girl.

The 37-year-old football star and his family are planning to spend the holidays at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains.

Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguezs romantic Majorca trip

The lovebirds, joined by their kids, used a $ 20 million G200 private jet to reach the scenic destination.

Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguezs romantic Majorca trip

The Manchester United star also took two of his lavish cars to the island in addition to Ronaldo’s £5.5million super yacht, moored at the nearby Port Adriano.

Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguezs romantic Majorca trip

The family of seven boarded on a twin-engine jet which has Wi-Fi, a telephone, fax machine, electric oven, microwave, refrigerator, and an entertainment system.

Meanwhile, the luxuries villa has its own gym, pool and jacuzzis, a beach volleyball court and a mini-football pitch.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family
Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring

Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard juror addresses bribery accusations

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard juror addresses bribery accusations
Prince William, Kate Middleton coming closer to Meghan Markle, Harry?

Prince William, Kate Middleton coming closer to Meghan Markle, Harry?
Amber Heard reveals her 'goal' behind bombshell interview

Amber Heard reveals her 'goal' behind bombshell interview
Kim Kardashian turns heads in catsuit amid romantic getaway with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian turns heads in catsuit amid romantic getaway with Pete Davidson

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial juror denies claims of social media influence on verdict

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial juror denies claims of social media influence on verdict
Prince William issues ‘brutal’ snub against ‘irrelevant’ Prince Harry

Prince William issues ‘brutal’ snub against ‘irrelevant’ Prince Harry
Princess Diana barnded Prince Charles a ‘selfish father’ to Prince William, Harry

Princess Diana barnded Prince Charles a ‘selfish father’ to Prince William, Harry
Amber Heard used to arrive in court during trial in ‘protected entrance’ with barricades

Amber Heard used to arrive in court during trial in ‘protected entrance’ with barricades
Queen Elizabeth’s heir ‘can no longer hold it together’: report

Queen Elizabeth’s heir ‘can no longer hold it together’: report

Latest

view all