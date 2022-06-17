 
Amber Heard accused of 'flipping the switch' on emotions: 'Mid sentence!'

Amber Heard has come under fire for allegedly being able to ‘flip the switch’ on her emotions ‘every other second’.

This accusation has been shared by a juror according to Sky News.

On the condition of anonymity, they claimed, “Amber Heard accused of flipping switch on emotions. It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions.”

Before concluding she also added, “She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”

