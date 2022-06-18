Prince Harry to be 'sidelined' by Prince William after 'chief ally' Queen dies

Prince Harry will be sidelined by Prince William and Prince Charles after the Queen dies, says author.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton believes that Prince Harry has hit rock bottom amid rift with his father and it is only the Queen for which he still holds importance in the UK.

The author of the newly-released biography The Queen told Express.co.uk: "Harry's chief ally inside the Royal Family is the woman that Diana used to call 'Chief Lady', the Queen.

"When she goes, he will have brought out his book, which will contain a fairly strong attack on his father.

"He is not speaking to his brother, who will be the next Prince of Wales, so he will be vanishing in the shadows, he will be on the sidelines - which may be the way he wants it."



Harry's memoir, which will release later this year, is a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him".

The book will unearth Harry's "lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day".