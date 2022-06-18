 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 18 2022
Web Desk

Elon Musk asks followers if TikTok is 'destroying civilisation'

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk — Reuters
The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, scorned the short video-sharing app TikTok on Saturday, saying that some people believe it is "destroying civilisation".

The Chinese-owned app is one of the world's most downloaded apps, challenging the dominance of US-based tech powerhouses.

Elon Musk, who is in talks to buy Twitter, is well-known for his excessive use of social media, which has frequently landed him in hot waters due to his blunt public statements.

Today, he took to Twitter to criticise TikTok, asking his followers if it is "destroying civilisation".

In his next tweet, he added, "Or perhaps social media in general."

Tesla employees had previously described his public behaviour, as well as recent allegations of sexual harassment against him, as "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us" in a letter.

"Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX as our CEO and most prominent spokesperson - every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company," the letter continued.

However, following an investigation, the company fired the employees for "overreaching activism."

