 
amazing
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Watch: Baby goat with longest ears has made a world record, claim owners

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Simba is a real life goat with the longest ears — Reuters
Simba is a real life goat with the longest ears — Reuters

Do you remember Dumbo? — the fictional elephant character who could fly in the skies using his enormous ears as wings? Simba, the baby goat from Pakistan is no different — except that it is neither fictional, nor a movie character.

Simba is a real life goat with the longest ears. Yes, they are so long that it would even trip over them.

The owners of Simba, Hasan and Yasir claim that Simba is from the rarest breed and the baby goat has made a world record for having the longest ears.

Simba was born in Sindh on June 4 and is currently 24 days old.



More From Amazing:

Hammad Azhar says PTI govt highlighted India's 'negative role' in FATF reviews

Hammad Azhar says PTI govt highlighted India's 'negative role' in FATF reviews
Punjab markets to close at 9pm under power-saving plan: sources

Punjab markets to close at 9pm under power-saving plan: sources
WATCH: Karachi to receive 'above normal' rain this year

WATCH: Karachi to receive 'above normal' rain this year
Return to Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid claims Nawaz struck secret deal in London

Return to Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid claims Nawaz struck secret deal in London
Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

Two labourers killed, several injured in Harnai firing incident

Two labourers killed, several injured in Harnai firing incident
PM Shehbaz congratulates nation as Pakistan 'substantially completes' FATF action plans

PM Shehbaz congratulates nation as Pakistan 'substantially completes' FATF action plans
Team that synergised implementation of FATF's action plan made Pakistan proud: COAS

Team that synergised implementation of FATF's action plan made Pakistan proud: COAS
PTA instructs telcos to penalise elements if user data is given to advertisers without permission

PTA instructs telcos to penalise elements if user data is given to advertisers without permission
Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan expected soon: sources

Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan expected soon: sources
WATCH: Couple save boy’s life who drowned in GB lake

WATCH: Couple save boy’s life who drowned in GB lake
FO issues clarification on Bilawal's remarks about India

FO issues clarification on Bilawal's remarks about India

Latest

view all