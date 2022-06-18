Watch: Baby goat with longest ears has made a world record, claim owners

Simba is a real life goat with the longest ears — Reuters

Do you remember Dumbo? — the fictional elephant character who could fly in the skies using his enormous ears as wings? Simba, the baby goat from Pakistan is no different — except that it is neither fictional, nor a movie character.

Simba is a real life goat with the longest ears. Yes, they are so long that it would even trip over them.

The owners of Simba, Hasan and Yasir claim that Simba is from the rarest breed and the baby goat has made a world record for having the longest ears.

Simba was born in Sindh on June 4 and is currently 24 days old.







