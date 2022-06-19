 
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Shehbaz orders launching national movement on CPR training

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif. — Reuters/File
  • CPR training to be added to schools' curriculum.
  • Strategic reforms head says every citizen will be trained.
  • Says strategy to launch campaign will be announced next week.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered launching a countrywide training of life saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), in what is said to be an effort to bring improvement to the health sector.

The decision comes after a video of a doctor couple giving CPR treatment to a drowning boy went viral.

The premier issued directives to Strategic Reforms Head Salman Sufi to make immediate arrangements in this regard.

Speaking to Geo News, Sufi said PM Shehbaz Sharif is going to initiate reforms programme in the health sector. He said that CPR training matching international standards would help in saving lives in cases of emergency.

He said that the training will be made part of the schools' curriculum and every citizen will be trained under this campaign.

Sufi further stated that the strategy to launch the campaign will be announced next week.

