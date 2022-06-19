‘Ties with Israel’: Pakistan should do what suits its interest, says Mandviwalla

PPP’s senior leader Senator Saleem Mandviwalla. Courtesy: Business Recorder/file

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on the potential of diplomatic relations with Israel, PPP senior leader Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that Islamabad “should do what is in its own best interest.”



In an exclusive interview with Dawn News, Mandviwalla said that Pakistan should not stop dialogue and trade with any country.

“People criticise Israel [but] we have to look after our own interests," he added.



Referring to the Middle East nations’ trade and diplomatic ties with Israel, the PPP leader said that Islamabad must also do what suits its own interest.

"It remains to be seen whether a deal with Israel is in Pakistan's interest or not," Mandviwalla added.

Responding to another question about India, the PPP leader said, "We have a border with India. Families live here. All three countries [India, Iran and Afghanistan] are important to us."

Replying to another question about a recent visit of a group of Pakistani expats, including Ahmed Qureshi, to Israel, the senator said that the visit of Ahmed Qureshi, working for state-run TV as part of the delegation, raised many questions and sought to know under which authority and on which travel documents he undertook the visit.

Seeking ways to reduce petroleum prices

Moving on to the recent hike in fuel prices, Mandviwalla said that the government was seeking ways to reduce petrol prices. He suggested that a possible measure could be to deregulate petrol prices.

‘US regime change conspiracy being operationalised fast’: Shireen Mazari

Reacting to Saleem Mandviwalla’s statement on potential ties with Israel, PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Sunday said, “US regime change conspiracy [is] being operationalised fast!”

Sharing Mandviwalla's statement published in a daily newspaper on her Twitter handle, Mazari said that now another PPP leader wants Pakistan to recognise Israel.



Lashing out at the coalition government, the PTI leader said that “imported” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted Pakistan to open trade with India when fascist Narendra Modi-led government has unleashed state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and against Muslims in India.

Criticising the ruling parties, she further said that PML-N is ruining the economy and PPP is aligning the country’s foreign policy with US demands.