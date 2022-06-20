Boris Johnson recovering following minor nose surgery

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a news conference with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid (not pictured) in Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 7, 2021.—Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resting after undergoing nose surgery, Sky News quoted Downing Street as saying.

Until Tuesday when the PM will resume office, Deputy PM Dominic Raab will take significant decisions, if any.

Johnson's spokesperson reported that the PM was admitted to the hospital in London around 6am for routine sinus-related procedures.

By 10am, he was back in Downing Street. Reportedly, the operation had been "scheduled for a while".

Raab had previously stood in for the PM when he was unwell during the pandemic.

He later said in a conference that he was afraid Johnson could have died.