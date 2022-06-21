Karachi to receive first spell of pre-monsoon rain from today

Motorcyclist on the way during rain that experienced the Provincial Capital. Photo —APP/Syed Abbas Mehdi

PMD forecasts rainfall over next two days in parts of Sindh.

Late night Monday, parts of Lahore received heavy rainfall.

Met department also issues warning to passengers and tourists.

As parts of the country have begun receiving pre-monsoon rainfall, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in Karachi with strong wind and thunderstorms from today evening, Geo News reported Tuesday.



According to the PMD, the first spell of pre-monsoon rain in Karachi is likely to begin today (Tuesday) evening and will continue till Wednesday, June 22.

The Met department has also forecast rain over the next two days in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmoor, Shikarpoor, Jacobabad, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh.

Late night on Monday, parts of Lahore received heavy rainfall, while Qasoor, Chunian, Shiekhupora, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad also witnessed pre-monsoon rainfall.

According to PMD, there are also good chances of rain with thunderstorm and strong winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and north-east Balochistan.

However, the Met department has also issued a warning to passengers and tourists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, urging them to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travelling.