Tuesday Jun 21 2022
Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard made jurors feel very ‘uncomfortable'

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

One of the jurors, who gave verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, has disclosed that the Aquaman actress made all of them very ‘uncomfortable’.

The juror, on condition of anonymity, told the Good Morning America, “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury — all of us were very uncomfortable.”

The juror went on to say, “She would answer one question, and then she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.'”

The unidentified juror also believes Amber Heard was badly directed by her legal team. “She needs better advice,” the juror said.

The juror claimed, “None of us were really fans of either one of them.”

