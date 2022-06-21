 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistani man arrested in 1995 Blackwood market murder

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Mohammad Basharat (left) pictured in custody. — FIA
Mohammad Basharat (left) pictured in custody. — FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the 1995 murder of a market trader in Wales' Caerphilly county, the BBC reported.

Mohammad Basharat alias "Bobby", 49 — who according to British National Crime Agency was found to be living under cover of a fake identity — is suspected of killing Jaswant Singh Sandhu in Blackwood 27 years ago. Sandhu had succumbed to bullet injuries at a hospital after being shot during a dispute over the price of T-shirts at a clothes stall.

The publication quoted FIA additional director Sheikh Zubair Ahmad as saying that they cooperated with the UK authorities to arrest Basharat, who had been declared a fugitive by UK police.

The FIA presented Basharat before a local court in the federal capital and acquired his custody.

According to the FIA, Basharat belonged to Kashmir's Mirpur district but lived in Oldham, Lancashire, and worked at a market in south Wales thrice a week. However, after coming back to Pakistan, he got a new identity card with the name of Zamir Ali, and started running his own businesses, including a recruitment agency in Rawalpindi.

The agency said they were in contact with Interpol and the process of extradition to UK was underway.

More From Pakistan:

Congo virus: NIH issues advisory ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Congo virus: NIH issues advisory ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
Govt ready to make more 'difficult' decisions if needed: PM Shehbaz

Govt ready to make more 'difficult' decisions if needed: PM Shehbaz
Karachi court issues notice to FIA in case against Dania Malik

Karachi court issues notice to FIA in case against Dania Malik
Mohammad Hanif withdraws from conference after Palestinian journalist disinvited

Mohammad Hanif withdraws from conference after Palestinian journalist disinvited
Climate change minister warns of urban flooding in Karachi, Lahore

Climate change minister warns of urban flooding in Karachi, Lahore
What is the corruption case against Usman Buzdar?

What is the corruption case against Usman Buzdar?
ECP reserves verdict in PTI's 'foreign funding' case

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's 'foreign funding' case
This is how Aamir Liaquat's former wife reacted to autopsy order

This is how Aamir Liaquat's former wife reacted to autopsy order
Indian troops kill three more youths in occupied Kashmir

Indian troops kill three more youths in occupied Kashmir
Aamir Liaquat autopsy: Body to be exhumed on June 23

Aamir Liaquat autopsy: Body to be exhumed on June 23
CTD warns of assassination threat against Imran Khan

CTD warns of assassination threat against Imran Khan

Latest

view all