Man physically assaults, issues death threats to ex-girlfriend following breakup

Woman goes to police after being intimidated, slapped by ex-boyfriend.

She alleges her ex had relationships with multiple women.

She says relationship lasted two years until she discovered ex's affairs.

AHMEDABAD: A 45-year-old woman from Juhapura went to the police on Sunday night after being allegedly slapped multiple times and receiving death threats from her ex-boyfriend on her way home from school on Saturday evening, Times of India reported.

The woman is an English teacher and says she had met her ex, Sadiq Ajmeri, 48, in 2018 near Ambar Tower in Sarkhej.

In her statement to the police, she claimed she was returning home from teaching when Ajmeri approached her and asked her why she had cut ties with him.

After telling him that she did not like that he had simultaneously been in relationships with multiple women while being involved with her, Ajmeri threatened to kill her if they didn’t get back together and slapped her multiple times.

Per the report, she mentioned the incident to her family and filed a complaint related to "causing hurt and criminal intimidation" against Ajmeri.



The relationship lasted two years until the woman discovered Ajmeri was secretly involved with multiple women. Since then, the woman told police that Ajmeri has constantly been stalking her.