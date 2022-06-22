 
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
Important meeting of Parliament’s national security committee today

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Civil-military leadership of the country attend a National Security Committee meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Twitter/ PMs Office
  • Military leadership to brief PCNS on talks between govt and banned TTP.
  • Meeting to held at PM House at 3pm with NA speaker in chair.
  • Members of old PCNS to attend meeting due to non-formation of new committee.

An important meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) will be held with National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf in the chair today (Wednesday).

The PCNS will meet at PM House instead of Parliament House at 3pm.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General ISI Lt. General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum will attend the meeting.

The military leadership will brief the meeting on the progress in talks between the government and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the national security of Pakistan, The News reported. Sources said the DG ISI will also brief senior parliamentarians on the talks between the government and the Taliban.

The meeting will be attended by members of the existing PCNS as a new committee couldn't be made after the formation of the incumbent government.

Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif are not included in the 29-member parliamentary committee. Preparations to make Riaz a part of the committee are underway while Asif will be asked to attend the meeting on a special invitation.

The 29-member PCNS includes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Amir Haider Houthi, Asad Mehmood, Ghous Bakhsh Mehar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Shahzain Bugti and Akhtar Mengal. The former interior minister and foreign minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Shah Mahmood Qureshi are still part of the PCNS.

According to sources, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Khalid Magsi, Azam Nazir Tarar, Dilawar Khan, Dr Shehzad Wasim, Senator Hidayatullah, Kamil Ali Agha, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Sherry Rehman, Azam Swati, Muhammad Qasim, Tahir Bizenjo, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Senator Shafiq Tareen. Faisal Sabzwari, Syed Muzaffar Hussain and Yousuf Raza Gilani are also members of the committee.

