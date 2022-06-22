 
Bride finds out 10 months after marriage her 'husband' is actually a woman

(representational) A woman from Indonesia was shocked when she discovered that her husband was not really a man but a female con artist. —Pixabay
A woman from Indonesia was shocked when she discovered after 10 months of her wedding that her husband was not really a man but a female con artist, reported Coconuts Jakarta. 

The 22-year-old said that she had met her 'husband' online through a dating app where she found out that 'he' was a surgeon and a businessman. 

The couple secretly got married after and the bride moved away from her family. 

The pair moved to South Sumatra.

Reportedly, the con artist frequently annoyed the wife and her family for money. The wife said that the 'man' was unable to produce any legal marriage documents. 

The bride was confined to the house once she got to know the truth about the woman. Later, her family tracked the couple down.

She took to social media to share her story after her case got national coverage. She filed against her partner in the Jambi District Court.

Her parents reported the woman who pretended to be a man to the authorities for educational record fraud. She may face up to 10 years in prison for her crime. 

