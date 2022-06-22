Prince Andrew 'ring-fenced' by royals to make Harry 'bigger problem' for monarchy

Prince Harry has deliberately been made a bigger problem for the monarchy than Prince Andrew.

Royal author Tina Brown tells Bloomberg that that royal family has 'ring-fenced' the shamed Duke of York in special protection after his sex scandal against Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre.

While the monarchy "isn't going anywhere", a "national identity crisis" will be prevalent in Britain, especially under the circumstances of Queen's demise.



Brown explained: "Andrew issue has been ring-fenced, making Harry a bigger problem for the monarchy."



"I think what Britain sees is such turbulence and such change, that the monarchy seems more reassuring than ever," she said.

"But of course that monarchy is at a frail point - the question of 'how they will feel British?' after the Queen dies is a big one."

However, Prince Charles is said to be a 'transitional monarch' to finally pave the way for Prince William as King.