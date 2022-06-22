 
world
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
AFP

Pope offers prayers for Afghan quake victims

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Pope Francis holds a weekly general audience in the library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, April 28, 2021.—Reuters
Pope Francis holds a weekly general audience in the library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, April 28, 2021.—Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis offered prayers Wednesday for the victims of a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan that the country's supreme leader said had killed at least 950 people and injured hundreds more.

"I express my closeness with the injured and those who were affected by the earthquake," the 85-year-old pontiff said at the end of his weekly audience at the Vatican.

"And I pray in particular for those who have lost their lives and their families," the head of the global Catholic Church said.

"I hope that with everyone's help, the suffering of the dear Afghan people can be alleviated."

Read more: Strong earthquake kills 950 in Afghanistan, one in Pakistan

The Argentine pontiff also expressed his "sorrow and dismay" for the murder this week of two "Jesuit brothers" and a layman at their church in Mexico.

The two priests and a man seeking sanctuary at their church in Chihuahua state were shot dead on Monday, the government and the religious order said on Tuesday.

"So many killings in Mexico," said Francis, himself a Jesuit, offering "affection and prayer to the Catholic community affected by this tragedy".

"Once again I repeat that violence does not resolve problems, but increases unneccessary suffering," he concluded.

More From World:

Can a fish get people murdered?

Can a fish get people murdered?
Key Ukrainian city under 'massive' Russian bombardment

Key Ukrainian city under 'massive' Russian bombardment
Putin's health: pivotal yet shrouded in uncertainty

Putin's health: pivotal yet shrouded in uncertainty
Bride finds out 10 months after marriage her 'husband' is actually a woman

Bride finds out 10 months after marriage her 'husband' is actually a woman
Saudi crown prince pays first visit to Turkey since Khashoggi murder

Saudi crown prince pays first visit to Turkey since Khashoggi murder
Twitter board of directors endorses Elon Musk's bid

Twitter board of directors endorses Elon Musk's bid
Strong earthquake kills 920 in Afghanistan, one in Pakistan

Strong earthquake kills 920 in Afghanistan, one in Pakistan
'Made of glass': 12-year-old boy breaks over 100 bones due to osteoporosis

'Made of glass': 12-year-old boy breaks over 100 bones due to osteoporosis
Russia warns Lithuania of 'consequences' over blocked rail to enclave

Russia warns Lithuania of 'consequences' over blocked rail to enclave
Floods swamp more of Bangladesh and India, millions marooned

Floods swamp more of Bangladesh and India, millions marooned
'Very complicated love life': A look at Elon Musk's relationship history

'Very complicated love life': A look at Elon Musk's relationship history

Man physically assaults, issues death threats to ex-girlfriend following breakup

Man physically assaults, issues death threats to ex-girlfriend following breakup

Latest

view all