Wednesday Jun 22 2022
Queen Elizabeth sends her message on unveiling of National Windrush Monument

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

British Queen Elizabeth has sent a message to mark unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station.

In her message on social media, the Queen said, “It gives me pleasure to extend my congratulations on the creation of the National Windrush Monument.”

The unveiling at Waterloo Station on Windrush Day serves as a fitting thank you to the Windrush pioneers and their descendants, in recognition of the profound contribution they have made to the United Kingdom over the decades.

“It is my hope that the memorial will serve to inspire present and future generations, and I send you my warmest good wishes on this historic occasion,” the message further reads.

The post was shared with caption, “The monument symbolises the courage, commitment and resilience of the thousands of men, women and children who travelled to the UK from 1948 to 1971 to help rebuild post-war Britain, and celebrates the outstanding contribution of the Windrush Generation to British history.”


