 
world
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
AFP

UN working to get shelter, trauma care to Afghan quake scene

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

An UNHCR worker pushes a wheelbarrow loaded with aid supplies for a displaced Afghan family outside a distribution center as a Taliban fighter secures the area on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan October 28, 2021.—Reuters
An UNHCR worker pushes a wheelbarrow loaded with aid supplies for a displaced Afghan family outside a distribution center as a Taliban fighter secures the area on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan October 28, 2021.—Reuters 

  • Quake strikes border region of Afghanistan overnight killing at least 1,000.
  • UN OCHA says humanitarian partners preparing to assist affected families.
  • WHO also delivers 100 cartons of emergency medicine to Gayan and Barmal.

GENEVA: The United Nations' humanitarian agency said Wednesday it was scrambling to get emergency shelter, trauma care and food aid to the scene of a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan.

The earthquake struck a remote border region of Afghanistan overnight killing at least 1,000 people and injuring hundreds more, with the toll expected to rise.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its first response bulletin that humanitarian partners were preparing to assist affected families in Paktika and Khost provinces, in coordination with the Taliban authorities.

"Immediate needs identified include emergency trauma care, emergency shelter, and non-food items, food assistance and WASH (water, sanitatio,n and hygiene) support," OCHA said.

"Given the unseasonable, heavy rains and cold, emergency shelter is an immediate priority."

Related items

The 5.9-magnitude quake struck hardest in the rugged east, where people already lead difficult lives in a country in the grip of a humanitarian disaster made worse by the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

OCHA said the Taliban´s disaster management and humanitarian affairs office had delivered food and emergency tents to some families living in the open but further help was needed.

The agency said the Afghan defence ministry had dispatched five helicopters to Paktika province to facilitate medical evacuations, while a medical team has been sent to Gayan district.

"Although search and rescue efforts are ongoing, heavy rain and wind is hampering efforts with helicopters reportedly unable to land this afternoon," said OCHA.

"The number of casualties is expected to rise as search and rescue operations are ongoing.

"Humanitarian search and rescue teams... are on standby to deploy as needed."

UNICEF, the UN children's agency, has also deployed at least 12 teams of health workers to Gayan, and several mobile health and nutrition teams to Barmal district in Paktika province and Spera district in Khost province, OCHA said.

Meanwhile the World Health Organization has also delivered 100 cartons of emergency medicine to Gayan and Barmal.

Up to 1,800 homes have reportedly been destroyed and damaged in Gayan, representing 70% of the district's housing stock, said OCHA.

More From World:

WATCH: Horrifying old video shows woman escaping death after falling off train

WATCH: Horrifying old video shows woman escaping death after falling off train
Man marries two women in one ceremony

Man marries two women in one ceremony

WATCH: 'Good guy' in India rides overloaded scooter

WATCH: 'Good guy' in India rides overloaded scooter
Factbox: Quake in Afghanistan is its deadliest in two decades

Factbox: Quake in Afghanistan is its deadliest in two decades
Egypt detains three over viral video of dancing in mosque

Egypt detains three over viral video of dancing in mosque
Turkish ship leaves Ukraine's Mariupol after grain talks with Moscow

Turkish ship leaves Ukraine's Mariupol after grain talks with Moscow
Israel uncovers rare early mosque in semidesert region of Negev

Israel uncovers rare early mosque in semidesert region of Negev
Not easy to revive country's 'completely collapsed economy': Sri Lankan PM

Not easy to revive country's 'completely collapsed economy': Sri Lankan PM
Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple

Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
Pope offers prayers for Afghan quake victims

Pope offers prayers for Afghan quake victims
Can a fish get people murdered?

Can a fish get people murdered?
Iran's oldest pistachio trader readies daughter to one day take over

Iran's oldest pistachio trader readies daughter to one day take over

Latest

view all