Man marries two women in one ceremony

In a strange wedding, a man married his two girlfriends at the same time. The marriage was consented to by all three newlyweds.

The marriage took place in India's Jharkhand. Both the women named, Kusum Lakra and Swati Kumari, married the same man on the same day, India Today reported.

The groom, Sandeep Oraon, had been in a relationship with Kusum for three years. However, their lives took a turn when Sandeep fell in love with Swati. They both used to work at the same place.

The family members of Sandeep and Swati started opposing their relationship once they got to know about it. The villagers then stepped in and decided that the man should marry both women.



Both the women and their families accepted it.

"There may be a legal issue with marrying two women together, but I love both of them and I cannot leave either of them," said Sandeep.