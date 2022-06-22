 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

ECP decides to deploy army outside polling stations in NA-245 by-poll

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File
The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File

  • ECP wrote a letter to Ministry of Defence to prevent any untoward situation.
  • ECP asks to deploy the army from July 26 to 28. 
  • ECP had issued schedule for NA-245, which fell vacant after death of Aamir Liaquat. 

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday decided to deploy the Pakistan Army outside the polling stations in the upcoming by-elections for the Karachi's NA-245. 

The ECP, in its letter to the defence secretary, sought the deployment to prevent any untoward situation due to the law and order problem.  

According to the letter, the ECP asked to deploy the army from July 26 to 28. 

ECP decides to deploy army outside polling stations in NA-245 by-poll

Last week, the ECP had issued the schedule for NA-245, which fell vacant after the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The 50-year-old televangelist passed away earlier this month. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.

As per the ECP schedule, the by-polls will be held on July 27, while the candidates can submit their nomination papers from June 22 to June 24.

The election commissioner said that Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

More From Pakistan:

Talks with TTP to be held under constitution: Rana Sanaullah

Talks with TTP to be held under constitution: Rana Sanaullah
They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan

They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan
PPP to support PML-N in upcoming by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats

PPP to support PML-N in upcoming by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats
Two killed due to earthquake, rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PMD

Two killed due to earthquake, rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PMD
Dua Zahra's father approaches SC to stop couple from leaving Pakistan

Dua Zahra's father approaches SC to stop couple from leaving Pakistan
WATCH: Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after court stops Aamir Liaquat's postmortem

WATCH: Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after court stops Aamir Liaquat's postmortem
LHC disposes of plea against authenticity of Meera's marriage with Atiqur Rehman

LHC disposes of plea against authenticity of Meera's marriage with Atiqur Rehman
CPEC will help Pakistan address its food security crisis: official

CPEC will help Pakistan address its food security crisis: official
Flight en route Lahore from Kyrgyzstan narrowly escapes accident

Flight en route Lahore from Kyrgyzstan narrowly escapes accident
Money laundering case: Banking court grants Moonis Elahi interim bail

Money laundering case: Banking court grants Moonis Elahi interim bail
Local body elections postponed in Islamabad

Local body elections postponed in Islamabad
Aamir Liaquat autopsy: SHC suspends order to exhume body

Aamir Liaquat autopsy: SHC suspends order to exhume body

Latest

view all