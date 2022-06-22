ECP decides to deploy army outside polling stations in NA-245 by-poll

The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday decided to deploy the Pakistan Army outside the polling stations in the upcoming by-elections for the Karachi's NA-245.

The ECP, in its letter to the defence secretary, sought the deployment to prevent any untoward situation due to the law and order problem.

According to the letter, the ECP asked to deploy the army from July 26 to 28.

Last week, the ECP had issued the schedule for NA-245, which fell vacant after the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The 50-year-old televangelist passed away earlier this month. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.

As per the ECP schedule, the by-polls will be held on July 27, while the candidates can submit their nomination papers from June 22 to June 24.

The election commissioner said that Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.