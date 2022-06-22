 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
Karachi weather update: City receives heavy rainfall

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

KARACHI: The weather in the metropolis turned pleasant with the city witnessing heavy rain with strong winds on Wednesday night. 

According to reports heavy and light rain was seen across all areas of the city. With a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) saying that the rain will last for an hour at least.

According to Met Office, the winds are blowing at a speed of 81 kilometres per hour. 

As soon as the downpour started reports of electricity outages also started coming from across the city. 

Thumbnail image: AFP/File

