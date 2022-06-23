 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears enthrals fans as she returns to Instagram after a week long hiatus

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Britney Spears enthrals fans as she returns to Instagram after a week long hiatus
Britney Spears enthrals fans as she returns to Instagram after a week long hiatus 

Britney Spears surprised fans as she activated her Instagram after mysteriously deleting her social media account post marriage with Sam Asghari.

The Princess of Pop revealed she has moved into new house after her nuptials while she promised her fans she will keep updating them about her life no matter what her family says.

In her post after coming back to photo sharing app, the Toxic singer dropped a picture in her swimsuit with a detail update on her life.

“Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do… oh well it’s coming together,” Spears captioned her post.

She continued: “It’s so weird I wake up and everything is new… new pool… new kitchen… new bed… I think I’m in shock!!! Figuring out a couple of things… I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too…”

“Change is so great… as my kids say… that’s fetch!!! Since I’m so uncool… yes I will keep sharing… it keeps me on track… my family has always had a way of letting me know… well I guess I have a pretty good way as well!!!” the singer added.

Spears further went on to talk about her pool in her new home while adding that she got a new haircut and her husband treated her with a steak.

“Life is good,” wrote Spears as she ended her long note.  

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo reportedly dating DJ Zack Bia: ‘Really like each other’

Olivia Rodrigo reportedly dating DJ Zack Bia: ‘Really like each other’
Britney Spears sends cryptic message to father for suing her over alleged smear campaign

Britney Spears sends cryptic message to father for suing her over alleged smear campaign

Camille Vasquez talks boyfriend 'issues' with Johnny Depp romance rumours

Camille Vasquez talks boyfriend 'issues' with Johnny Depp romance rumours
Prince Harry 'long way off' reconciliation as royal family is 'furious'

Prince Harry 'long way off' reconciliation as royal family is 'furious'
Prince William reminded Meghan injustice as he says racism 'all too familiar' in UK

Prince William reminded Meghan injustice as he says racism 'all too familiar' in UK
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre to expose Ghislaine Maxwell in court

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre to expose Ghislaine Maxwell in court
Princess Diana would be 'thrilled to pieces' with William, Harry condition: Royal chef

Princess Diana would be 'thrilled to pieces' with William, Harry condition: Royal chef
Johnny Depp 'scissors fingers' sell for TWICE value after Amber Heard bizarre remark

Johnny Depp 'scissors fingers' sell for TWICE value after Amber Heard bizarre remark
Prince Harry 'keen' on working against Putin after royal military 'stung': Report

Prince Harry 'keen' on working against Putin after royal military 'stung': Report
Kylie Jenner accused of 'killing earth' after taking $70M private jet on 30-minute trip

Kylie Jenner accused of 'killing earth' after taking $70M private jet on 30-minute trip
Kendall Jenner, boyfriend Devin Booker breakup after two years!

Kendall Jenner, boyfriend Devin Booker breakup after two years!
Elvis lives again with acclaimed portrayal by Austin Butler

Elvis lives again with acclaimed portrayal by Austin Butler

Latest

view all