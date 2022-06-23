Britney Spears enthrals fans as she returns to Instagram after a week long hiatus

Britney Spears surprised fans as she activated her Instagram after mysteriously deleting her social media account post marriage with Sam Asghari.

The Princess of Pop revealed she has moved into new house after her nuptials while she promised her fans she will keep updating them about her life no matter what her family says.

In her post after coming back to photo sharing app, the Toxic singer dropped a picture in her swimsuit with a detail update on her life.

“Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do… oh well it’s coming together,” Spears captioned her post.

She continued: “It’s so weird I wake up and everything is new… new pool… new kitchen… new bed… I think I’m in shock!!! Figuring out a couple of things… I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too…”

“Change is so great… as my kids say… that’s fetch!!! Since I’m so uncool… yes I will keep sharing… it keeps me on track… my family has always had a way of letting me know… well I guess I have a pretty good way as well!!!” the singer added.

Spears further went on to talk about her pool in her new home while adding that she got a new haircut and her husband treated her with a steak.

“Life is good,” wrote Spears as she ended her long note.