Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic

Amber Heard chats up with fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic

Amber Heard has been living a low-key life after losing the blockbuster defamation lawsuit to her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actor, who lives in a luxurious house, is seemingly maintaining a modest lifestyle as she recently hit Southampton’s upscale grocery store, Citarella.

According to Page Six, the Aquaman star refrained from interacting with anyone except this one time when she was seen chatting up to a fishmonger.

“She was very unassuming,” a fellow shopper told the outlet. “She was very Hamptons casual. No makeup. Everyone left her alone.”

Photo Credits; Page Six

Heard’s recent sighting came after she was papped shopping at the TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, N.Y. after her claims that she can’t afford to pay $8 million in damages to Depp.

Heard, dressed up in a simple white oversized T-shirt and a pair of blue denim, was accompanied by her sister Whitney Heard as she went through the racks at the discount store.

Meanwhile, in her latest interview to NBC’s Today host Savannah Guthrie, Heard expressed, “To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony.”

She accused of Depp’s “lawyer did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues.”