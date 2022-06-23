 
world
Thursday Jun 23 2022
Web Desk

Video: Hilarious 'pan slapping contest' leaves viewers in splits

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Man hits another with a pan.—Screengrab via Twitter/@RexChapman
Video of a "pan slapping contest", where participants wearing metal knight helmets slap each other with pans, has left the internet in splits.

The strike against the metal makes a funny sound, making the childish game even more interesting to watch.

A short clip of the bizarre competition was posted by former NBA player Rex Chapman which shows two men hitting each other while the crowd laughs and cheers.

Both keep striking each other until one of them animatedly falls.

The video has garnered more than two million views.

A user jokingly wrote: “Mock not the traditions of my people.” 

“The hearing aid industry approves these shenanigans,” commented another.

