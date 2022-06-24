 
business
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
AFP

India investigates country's 'biggest-ever' bank fraud

By
AFP

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Notes of Indian rupee. — AFP/File
Notes of Indian rupee. — AFP/File

  • CBI says "incriminating documents" were recovered in 12 raids in Mumbai.
  • Says alleged company "cheated a consortium of banks... to tune of 346.15b INR.
  • Two brothers under investigation in several cases of alleged billions of dollars fraud.

Indian investigators said they are probing what they believe could be the country's biggest-ever lending fraud with 17 banks allegedly cheated out of around $4.4 billion.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it carried out raids at 12 locations in Mumbai on Wednesday and recovered "incriminating documents".

The target was Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) and two brothers, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who are already in custody and being investigated in several other cases of alleged fraud involving billions of dollars, reports said.

Without naming the firm, the CBI said it believes the company and its executives "cheated a consortium of banks... to the tune of 346.15 billion rupees" ($4.4 billion).

The so-called non-bank lender did so by "siphoning off" large business loans from banks into "shell companies and fictitious entities," the CBI said in a statement.

Related items

The CBI said separate audits found "multiple instances of diversion of funds by the accused for personal benefits and falsification of books of accounts to camouflage and conceal dubious transactions".

Neither the Wadhawan brothers nor DHFL's parent company Piramal — which acquired the firm following insolvency proceedings last year — have commented.

If confirmed it would surpass the $3 billion case registered against ABG Shipyard in February, India's biggest fraud to date.

That alleged theft by the Gujarat-based shipbuilder beats the $2 billion fugitive celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi was accused of cheating Indian banks out of in 2018.

More From Business:

UN prepares for possible cholera outbreak in quake-hit Afghanistan

UN prepares for possible cholera outbreak in quake-hit Afghanistan

Taliban interfering with aid, resisting cash plan: UN

Taliban interfering with aid, resisting cash plan: UN
US sending Ukraine $450 million more in arms, including rocket systems: White House

US sending Ukraine $450 million more in arms, including rocket systems: White House
EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova
Man rides motorcycle with six people, gains internet’s attention

Man rides motorcycle with six people, gains internet’s attention
Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public

Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public
Israel thanks Turkey for thwarting Iranian assassination plot

Israel thanks Turkey for thwarting Iranian assassination plot
Dubai urges use of smart apps to order Eid sacrifices

Dubai urges use of smart apps to order Eid sacrifices
Continuing downward trend, Pakistan’s foreign reserves decline further

Continuing downward trend, Pakistan’s foreign reserves decline further
Iran demands US pay $4 bn for slain nuclear scientists: state media

Iran demands US pay $4 bn for slain nuclear scientists: state media
Video: Hilarious 'pan slapping contest' leaves viewers in splits

Video: Hilarious 'pan slapping contest' leaves viewers in splits

Latest

view all