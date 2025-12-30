Pakistan, ADB ink two climate resilience initiatives worth over $300m

Secretary Economic Affairs Muhammad Humair Karim (left) and Asian Development Bank Country Director Emma Fan ink climate resilience initiatives in Islamabad, December 30, 2025. — Finance Ministry

Coastal project targets flood risks, ecosystem restoration: ministry

Punjab initiative promotes low-carbon, climate-smart farming.

Millions to benefit from resilience, productivity measures: ministry.

Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed two major climate resilience initiatives aimed at strengthening coastal protection and promoting low-carbon agriculture.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and Revenue, the agreements include the $180.5 million Sindh Coastal Resilience Sector Project (SCRP) and the Punjab Climate Resilient and Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanisation Project, valued at $124 million.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Islamabad, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Muhammad Humair Karim appreciated ADB’s continued support, describing it as a trusted development partner in Pakistan’s efforts to advance climate resilience, sustainable agriculture and inclusive growth.

He said the Sindh Coastal Resilience Project would promote integrated water resources and flood risk management, restore nature-based coastal defences, and strengthen institutional and community capacity for strategic planning.

The project will be financed through $140.5 million from ADB, including a $140 million loan and $0.5 million technical assistance grant, $40 million from the Green Climate Fund, and $20 million in counterpart funding from the Sindh government. It is expected to directly benefit more than 3.8 million people in Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts.

Karim said the Punjab Climate Resilient and Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanisation Project would enhance agricultural productivity and climate resilience across 30 districts of Punjab. The project, with a total outlay of $129 million, will be financed through a $120 million ADB loan, a $4 million ADB grant, and $5 million in counterpart funding from the Punjab government.

Under the project, small farmers will gain improved access to climate-smart machinery, circular agriculture practices will be introduced to reduce crop residue burning, testing and training facilities will be established, and 15,000 women will be empowered through skills development and livelihood diversification.

The secretary said both initiatives were transformative, noting that the Sindh project would safeguard livelihoods, food security and biodiversity along the province’s vulnerable coastal belt, while the Punjab project would drive sustainable, low-carbon agricultural growth and inclusive development.

ADB Country Director Emma Fan welcomed Pakistan’s commitment, highlighting the importance of the Sindh project in addressing climate-induced risks and protecting coastal communities, and describing the Punjab mechanisation initiative as a key step toward modernising agriculture and reducing emissions.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the effective use of financing and the timely completion of the two projects.